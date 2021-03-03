Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced that Hope Johnson of Waseca has been reappointed to the Council on Disability effective March 3 through Jan. 1.
The Council on Disability advises and aids the governor, state agencies, and the public on policy and the administration of programs and services for people with disabilities in Minnesota. The council advises, provides technical assistance, collaborates with others and advocates to expand opportunities, improve the quality of life, and empower all people with disabilities.