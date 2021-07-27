Waseca County Corn & Soybean Growers Association aims to continue working with Farmamerica.
After partnering with the organization last year, the Waseca County Corn & Soybean Growers Association wanted to keep supporting soybean education with Farmamerica’s expansion project.
Farmamerica’s campaigning efforts to expand and revamp the center will include promotion of biofuels and a newspaper containing soy ink.
The Waseca County Corn & Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.