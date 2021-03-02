Waseca County residents older than 65 can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.
Sign-up for the appointments begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Waseca County Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine during the clinic, which is scheduled for 1-5 p.m., Thursday at the Community Services Building, 1000 W. Elm Ave., Waseca. The vaccine and clinic is free.
Beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday, residents can sign up for an appointment by visiting www.co.waseca.mn.us/434/VACCINATION-INFORMATION or by calling 507-835-0690.
Waseca County Public Health isn't keeping a waiting list because it can become outdated quickly with the various places now offering vaccines. Residents shouldn't wait for a vaccine from the county Public Health Department if they are able to receive a vaccine elsewhere. Residents can sign up for CodeRED alerts to receive information via cell phone or email about the county's future vaccination clinics at public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/E4147BC92B87.