Tell Your Story: Writing Workshops for Adults with Developmental Disabilities
Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library have partnered to bring the creative writing workshop series Tell Your Story for adults with developmental disabilities. This virtual series will showcase the writers’ unique gifts and voice with the world. No experience, reading, or handwriting skills are necessary for students to participate. At the end of the course, the writers will walk away as published authors with their work included in a published book—a compilation of work written by all of the authors in this class.
The workshops will take place on Wednesdays (Oct. 7-Nov. 4) from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Call the Library at 507-835-2910 or sign up at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall to register. Two more workshop series are planned for Spring and Summer 2021.
This series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Nordic Nights
This fall, Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will be hosting a series of Nordic-related events as part of the Nordic Nights series. Three of the events will be Nordic crafting and food-tasting workshops held virtually at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, Nov. 10, and Dec. 13. Participants will learn a variety of crafting and decorating techniques in the Nordic style, from Dala Horse painting to a variety of Nordic wall décor. Participants will also taste Nordic food and decorate ginger cookies. All supplies will be available for pickup at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Good while supplies last.
Nordic food geek and meatball historian Patrice Johnson will share her book Jul at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. In the book, Johnson tracks down the meanings behind why Swedish Americans celebrate as they do, researching family histories, traditional recipes, and the joys of the season.
These free events are geared for teens and adults. Due to limited space, registration is required. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.
This series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, and the New Richland Area Foundation.
Sticker Art Grab-and-Go Pack
Toddlers will get creative using bright colored stickers with this grab-and-go pack. This activity pack encourages creativity and motor skill development. Geared for ages 3-5.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall. Good while supplies last.