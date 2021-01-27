Cow Tipping Press and the Waseca Public Library have partnered on a creative writing workshop series for adults with developmental disabilities entitled Tell Your Story. This virtual series will showcase the writers’ unique gifts and voice with the world. No experience, reading or handwriting skills are necessary for students to participate. At the end of the course, the writers will walk away as published authors with their work included in a published book — a compilation of work written by all of the authors in this class.
The workshops will take place on 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays from Feb. 3 through March 3 via Zoom. Registration is required. Call the library at 507-835-2910 or sign up at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered to register. A workshop series is also planned for summer 2021.