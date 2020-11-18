Sarah Berry and Cindy Shaughnessy, Public Health Directors for Waseca and Le Sueur counties, will provide weekly updates on the latest COVID-19 information and answer questions. The local updates will take place via Zoom at noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Nov. 25. Registration is required and can be done online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
This event is free and open to the public and is a collaboration between Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System, Waseca County Public Health, and Le Sueur County Public Health.