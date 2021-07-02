Mayo Clinic Health System will host several sports physical clinics across Minnesota, including in Waseca.
These clinics are for student athletes entering grades 7–12 in the 2021–22 school year. The physicals provided at these clinics fulfill Minnesota State High School League sports requirements.
The Waseca clinic will be held from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on July 22 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca, 501 North State St. Call 507-835-1210 for an appointment.
These sports physical clinics are open to all, including those who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18. Athletes who wear corrective lenses must wear them during their examination. The physical costs $20, which is payable by cash or check.
The sports physicals provided at this event are not intended to replace care or treatment from a primary care provider. If student athletes have an underlying medical condition or concerns about issues that restrict participation in sports, they're encouraged to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider.