Paul writes in Colossians 3:17, “And whatever you do, in word of deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”
What does that phrase mean, “Whatever you do”?
Whatever you do, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus. Or, to say it in a different way, worship doesn’t stop at the back door of the church building. Instead, the whole life of a Christian is lived as a response to God. The whole life of a Christian is full of significant work because God calls you to do whatever you are doing to his glory and for the building up of his kingdom.
Are you leading men? Then lead in such a way that they would see the sacrificial leadership of Christ! Are you making tables? Then make tables that proclaim the glory of God! Are you changing diapers? Then change diapers knowing that God is being a heavenly father to that person through you!
But there’s more to Paul’s statement. Whatever you do... sometimes whatever God lays out before us isn’t what we want to do. I think about that often. I am a young, healthy man right now, but I ask myself, “Will there be a day when I can’t be healthy in the way I wish?” I like to run, but I know that my knees will someday give out. Am I prepared to be healthy, not by exercise, but by eating leafy greens? Whatever is before me won’t be what I want, but still St. Paul tells us, “Whatever you do, do it in the name of the Lord Jesus.”
That is the case with many folks approaching the last chapter of life. Those who fended for themselves for their whole lifetime find themselves forced to ask for help. Those who loved wide-open spaces are confined to a bed and a living room. Those who loved to cook and entertained now ask someone else to prepare their meals and visit them.
Whatever you do, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus. Whatever you do, wherever you are, the works that you do are ones prepared beforehand for the glory of God and the lifting up of his kingdom. Whatever you do, whether it’s what you want to do or not, do it all in such a way that your heavenly Father is thanked and praised.
Peace.