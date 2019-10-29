The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from Nov. 4 through Nov. 9.
Area Libraries
Frozen 2 Party
From troll bowling to snow crowns, let it go with Frozen projects on Friday, November 8 at 6 p.m. and Waseca Public Library on Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m.
Minnesota’s Gangster Past
Put on your zoot suit and follow in the footsteps of America's most infamous gangsters as they turned Minnesota into the land of 10,000 crimes at Waseca Public Library on Tuesday, November 5 at 7 p.m. and Le Sueur Public Library on Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m. Filled with deadly bank robberies, explosive shootouts, brutal murders, and daring kidnappings, Chad Lewis’s presentation lets the audience discover the grisly locations where the gangster history will never die. Free and open to the public. This program geared for 16 years and up.
Janesville Public Library
Science Lab
Let science amaze you. Watch water walk, create bouncy balls, and fit your body through an index card on Tuesday, November 5 at 4 p.m. Registration required. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-234-6605.
Le Center Public Library
Level Up: Coding Jam
Kids will create music using the Osmo gaming system while learning basic coding skills on Monday, November 4 at 5 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Montgomery Public Library
Level Up: Bloxels
Build a video game from scratch using a Bloxel gameboard, colored blocks and an iPad on Thursday, November 7 at 5 p.m. Registration required. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-364-7615.
New Richland Public Library
Level Up: Roll the Dice
A roll of the dice will help guide your story in this fun writing game on Monday, November 4 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Waldorf Public Library
Level Up: Engineering Extravaganza
Think creatively to solve building challenges at on Wednesday, November 6 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Waseca Public Library
Teen Book Club
Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to read “I Am Number Four” by Pittacus Lore and then discuss the novel at our Teen Book Club meeting while eating delicious breakfast treats. Stop by Waseca Public Library or the Waseca High School Media Center to pick up a copy of the book. Book club begins at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at Waseca High School Media Center.
Waterville Public Library
Level Up: Lego Marble Trampolines
Combine Legos, tracks, marbles and a mini trampolines to create a wild chain reaction on Wednesday, November 6 at 3:45 p.m. Registration required. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-362-8462.