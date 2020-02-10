The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries Feb. 20 through Feb. 22.
Janesville Public Library
Book Folding for Kids
Turn an old book into an art piece just by making small folds on Thursday, February 20th at 4 p.m.
Le Center Public Library
Titanic: The Unsinkable Experience
All aboard. Kids can pick up their boarding pass to play Titanic trivia, make discoveries about deadly icebergs, send messages with Morse code and make a ship that floats. This free event will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th. This event is geared for ages 9-12.
Montgomery Public Library
Dot Art Workshop for Teens
Try your hand at dot art—a simple, but breathtaking art technique at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22nd. From jellyfish to the Cheshire Cat, the library will have a variety of designs to use as templates and as inspiration. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
New Richland Public Library
Bracelet-Making Workshop
Cindy Bourne from the Mankato Makerspace will teach students in this class how to make beaded bracelets. This free event, geared for adults, will be held on Thursday, February 20th at 6 p.m.
Waseca Public Library
Cook the Book
Visit Waseca Public Library to choose a recipe from the selected cookbook. Then bring the finished dish to Waseca Public Library on Thursday, February 20th at noon, where the cooks will sample all the dishes and share their experiences. It’s a great way to meet people in the community, share cooking tips and try out delicious food. Open to all cooking and baking skill levels.
The selected cookbook this session is: “Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen” by Bobby Flay.
Books and Brews
Waseca Public Library has found the perfect combo for a book club: bookworm babble and beer. Stop by the library to pick up this month’s book discussion selection, “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal. Book club begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at Half-Pint Brewery. Beer is not provided but can be purchased.