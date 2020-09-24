As the 2020 park season begins to transition into fall, I think to myself where has summer gone? A year that will never be forgotten, but also a year that I am able to reflect on the many improvements the City of Waseca is making within the park system. A few of the larger projects the City of Waseca - Park Department & Public Works Division has completed or are a work in progress; the Doodlebug Trail Reclamation, NE Trail Connector, Southview Park Picnic Shelter, and the Tink Larson Community Field Dugout Renovation.
Doodlebug Trail Reclamation: You may be thinking to yourself, how in the world did they come up with that name? Well, there is some historical significance behind this. This trail once was an old rail line that was used by the “M & St. L. Doodlebug Train,” a passenger railcar that provided service to the Twin Cities (credit: Waseca County Historical Society). Fast forward to 2018, the park board voted to re-name this trail the ‘Doodlebug Trail’ to recognize the trail for its historical background. The 1.6-mile trail is located on the west side of Waseca and is one of the main connectors to the entire 9.2-mile hard surface trail system. The Doodlebug Trail was reclaimed from Second Avenue NW to Northwest Park, as well as a stretch just north of the park. This project was completed on Sept. 3.
NE Trail Connector: In 2019, the City of Waseca received a $150,000 grant through the DNR Local Trails Connector Program. The new trail will provide a connection between the 5.3-mile Clear Lake Trail, which circles Clear Lake and the .6-mile trail system at Northeast Park which connects to the remainder of the City's trail system on the west side of Hwy. 13. This trail will include a .25-mile off-street trail that connects from the Clear Lake Trail through the city’s Treatment Marsh. A prefabricated steel truss recreation bridge will be installed to cross the city drainage ditch at the end of 19th Ave NE. An on-street trail running east and west along 19th Avenue NE will connect to a sidewalk system running north and south on Fourth Street NE. The sidewalk system on 4th St. NE connects to the off-street trail system in Northeast Park. This project is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.
Southview Park Picnic Shelter: Southview Park is a beautiful neighborhood park tucked into southeast Waseca. The 1950-60s picnic shelter at Southview Park was scheduled for replacement in 2020. The Waseca Park Department secured grant funding through the Rosenau Park Dedication Fund to assist with the construction of a new picnic shelter. The new picnic shelter will be a 20-foot by 20-foot wood-frame structure and metal roof with six new picnic tables and grill. The new picnic shelter will provide the community with a great outdoor site for birthday parties, family picnics, graduation parties, etc. This project is scheduled to be completed by December. Southview Park - 1206 Seventh St. SE.
Tink Larson Community Field: The dugouts at Tink Larson Community (TLCF) are receiving a facelift in 2020. As a second phase to the original TLCF project, the dugouts were due for a renovation. A thin brick veneer will be installed to the exterior block walls. This is the same thin brick veneer that was installed on the grandstand exterior. The interior block walls will be tuck pointed and receive a fresh coat of paint. A fence will also be installed in the front of the dugouts for the safety of players and coaches. This project is funded through remaining fundraising efforts from the original TLCF project. Tink Larson Community Field – 618 Fourth St. NE
I may be biased, but as a local Waseca resident myself, I am thankful for the park system we have in this community. Waseca has over 200 acres of park land that comprises 15 parks, over 9 miles of hard surface trails, two nature parks for those seeking environmental learning experiences, and multiple lakes that provide endless outdoor recreation opportunities.