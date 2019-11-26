WASECA — Red Kettle fundraising has started again in Waseca County at two locations.
There will be bell ringers at Cash Wise and Walmart on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 with shifts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. those days. In December bell ringers will be at Cash Wise on Dec. 7, 14, 21 and Dec. 23 with two hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The money raised by the bell ringers is used to support Waseca County Salvation Army programs.
Bell ringers are needed, anyone interested can register online at www.registertoring.com and enter the Waseca zip code 56093 to pick a two hour shift.