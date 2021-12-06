The Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) announced Sen. John R. Jasinski was one of the recipients for the for Public Service Award. The 2021 Tekne Awards, Minnesota’s premier celebration of innovation and achievement amongst leaders in the state’s technology industry, were presented during a virtual event on Nov. 17.
Companies competed for Tekne Awards in 13 primary award categories ranging from AI and Machine Learning to Using Technology for Good. Additionally, individual awards were presented in the categories of Lifetime Achievement, Rising Stars and Public Service.
“Each year, the Tekne Awards recognize Minnesota-based anizations and individuals that create and support science and technology innovation within the state,” said Jeff Tollefson, president and CEO of MnTech. “Our team was floored by the range of innovative entries we saw in this year’s submissions, and we’re privileged to highlight the achievements of this year’s impressive selection of honorees.”
For more information, visit MnTech.org/tekne-awards-2021.