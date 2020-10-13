Local food shelves are more important than ever with COVID-19 putting people out of work and students out of school.
Waseca Area food shelves are teaming up for a Truck to Trunk event from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
Channel One Regional Food Bank provides boxes of produce, meat and dairy products available for anyone in need with no sign up necessary. It is a member of Feeding America, a national organization of 200 food banks across the country providing food assistance, which allows Channel One to provide access to excess food and grocery donations to 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
People can enter on the north side of the buildings on third Street northeast and exit on eighth Avenue northeast.
Workers load the boxes of food directly in the trunks of the customers.