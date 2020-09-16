Goat Yoga returns to Farmamerica

Back by popular demand, Farmamerica, Minnesota’s Agricultural Interpretive Center, is offering 4 goat yoga sessions led by Awaken Vibrance’s professional yoga instructor and featuring Nigerian dwarf goats from LR Acres. This family friendly event is open to guests of all skill levels.
For a small additional fee during the Sunday yoga sessions, adult attendees can add on a glass of wine from Trio of Waseca to enjoy before or after yoga.
Sessions are offered Saturday, Sept. 19 from 3-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 from 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 per attendee and for an extra $10 during the Sunday yoga session adult attendees can enjoy a glass of wine from Trio of Waseca either before or after class.
Tickets are on sale at Farmamerica.org/events/GoatYoga.