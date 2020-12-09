Gnome Grab-and-Go Kit
Learn to make aSwedish gnome, known as a tomten, with this curbside kit. Geared for ages 7 and older.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit by calling one of the libraries or at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. Good while supplies last.
Story Quilts Grab-and-Go Pack
Create a story quilt that combines fabric collage and visual storytelling to create pieces of art. Geared for ages 7-12.
You Oughta Be in Pictures Grab-and-Go Pack
Create a personalized photo ring to display pictures. Geared for ages 13 and older.
Teen Book Club
Teens will discuss Skyhunter by Marie Lu and The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes at the Teen Book Club meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 pm. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/get registered.