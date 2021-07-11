Construction on Hwy. 60 from the junction of Hwy. 14 east of Eagle Lake to the city of Elysian has been progressing well, according to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Construction on this first phase began on April 15 and is expected to be complete by July 16. The detour consists of Hwy. 14 and Waseca County Road 3.
Starting July 16, construction will move to Phase 2 and take place on Hwy. 60 from the city of Elysian to the junction with Hwy. 13 at Waterville. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy. 13 in Waterville, Le Sueur County Road 12 (Tetonka Lake Road), Le Sueur County Road 11 and Hwy. 60. Construction is expected to be complete in October.
In effort to take advantage of favorable weather to quicken completion of the project, a minor modification to the Phase 2 detour is planned to begin on Monday, July 12, weather permitting. Hwy. 60 east of the intersection with Waseca County Road 3 will be closed to through traffic to allow the contractor to begin work on this section. Traffic that would be directed west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection with Le Sueur County Road 11 will instead be detoured east on Hwy. 60 to the intersection of Waseca County Road 3 (East Elysian Lake Road), and then follow the Phase 1 detour toward Janesville. All way stops will be also be implemented at the intersection of Le Sueur County Roads 11 and 12.
A map of the short-term detour modification is available online at: bit.ly/3AN4Ffh
Ulland Brothers, Inc. was awarded the projects with a bid of $20.17 million.