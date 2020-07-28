Rumpelstiltskin Storywalk
The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival will present the Rumpelstiltskin Storywalk from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Lake Francis Park in Elysian. At this socially-distanced event, pages from Rumpelstiltskin by Paul O. Zelinsky will be installed along an outdoor path in the park. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced by a creative team, led by Erica Forsythe and Jen Popp, which brings the pages alive through props, activities, and surprises.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Tell Your Story Book Release and Author Reading Marathon
This spring and summer, Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library held two innovative creative writing workshop series entitled Tell Your Story, for adults with developmental disabilities. The writers are now authors with their work included in two published books—compilations of work written by all of the authors in each workshop series.
To celebrate the launch of their books, the writers will be holding a reading of their work at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 on the Cow Tipping Press Facebook page. All are welcome to attend the reading.
This series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.