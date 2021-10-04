The Waseca Rotary Club is seeking nominations for the 2021 Service Above Self award. The is the 27th year for the award, which is presented to a Waseca community member, who is considered an outstanding volunteer, providing exceptional service to the Waseca community in one or two focus areas for many years.
Anyone wishing to nominate a candidate may do so by submitting the name and address, along with a paragraph(s) describing why the candidate should be chosen, to Waseca Rotary Club; Attention: Kristie Biehn, 210 North State St., Waseca, MN 56093, or send by email to wasecarotary@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is Nov. 15.
The name of the award recipient will be announced in December and honored at the Waseca Chamber of Commerce Community Award Banquet in January. The Waseca Rotary Club will contribute $500 in the recipient’s name to their favorite charity or nonprofit organization.
Any questions concerning the award criteria may be directed to Kristie Biehn at 507-835-3260 or by email at wasecarotary@gmail.com.