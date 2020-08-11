The public health challenges of COVID-19 affect families and communities in many ways. Most have had to adjust to new ways of working and learning, and people depend on the internet now more than ever.
For K-12 students, home access to reliable broadband service is essential. Even if schools are open for traditional classrooms, a significant amount of out-of-classroom learning depends on an internet connection to use online resources and collaborate with others.
Students who live with families facing financial challenges may find it difficult to access reliable broadband internet. Fortunately, most internet service providers (ISPs) offer subsidized programs to help those students and their families. Mediacom has Connect2Compete (C2C). It is a low-cost, high-speed internet service for families who have at least one student who is eligible for free or reduced school lunch. In Waseca County a high percentage of families are eligible and there are hundreds of student families in Minnesota who currently use Connect2Compete.
Connect2Compete is an investment Mediacom makes to expand educational access and prevent homework gaps. There are likely more families who are eligible and want their sons and daughters to keep pace with online learning. More information is available at: www.mediacomC2C.com.