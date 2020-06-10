Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is seeking proposals from organizations within SMIF’s 20-county region interested in hosting full-time AmeriCorps VISTA members.
AmeriCorps VISTA members serve full time for a year at nonprofit organizations or local government agencies to build the capacity of these organizations to carry out programs that build skills of financial literacy, professional development and business/entrepreneurial workforce engagement to increase economic prosperity of diverse groups in our region. AmeriCorps VISTA members recruit and manage community volunteers, raise funds and help coordinate projects to build capacity toward long-term sustainability. Nationally they support, but are not limited to, programs that improve academic performance, expand job opportunities, develop financial assets, alleviate hunger, reduce homelessness, and improve health services.
Any nonprofit organization or public agency in SMIF’s 20-county region involved in alleviating poverty may partner with AmeriCorps VISTA to develop a project and host AmeriCorps VISTA members. Potential sites must have the capacity and commitment to recruit, train, supervise, and support AmeriCorps VISTA members. Organizations associated with SMIF’s Prosperity Initiative, REV program and Community Foundations are especially encouraged to apply, which includes economic agencies working toward sustainable solutions to low income residents striving for a pathway to stronger economic prosperity.
Due to the pandemic, VISTA members will coordinate with sites to engage in tele-service from their home until further notice.
The deadline for community partner site applications is June 30, 2020. Members will serve August 2020 through August 2021. This is a competitive application process, with six slots available for the 2020-2021 term within SMIF’s portfolio.
Contact Barbara Gunderson, AmeriCorps director, at barbarag@smifoundation.org or 507-456-0353 for more information.