Fireworks took place on Clear Lake on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7p.m.
There were spectators watching from their vehicles on the ice, at the Maplewood boat landing, Memorial Park area and numerous other areas enjoying the show.
The Explore Minnesota traveling monument “#OnlyInMN” was positioned on Clear Lake by the Maplewood boat landing for people to get photos of or with. The traveling exhibit was on display from January 27 through February 17.
This is the first time the monument has been on the ice with fireworks.
Coming up on Feb. 29
On Saturday, Feb. 22 the intro to Fat Tire winter bike ride will take place at the Waseca Court House park. This event will start at 1 p.m. with groomed trails and bon fires set up.
The same day a euchre card tournament will start at 1 p.m. at Barden’s Bar.
On Sunday, Feb. 23 Free Flags for Vets- Rucking to Remember will start from the Waseca American Legion and travel north around Clear Lake continuing south until it returns to the Legion.
There will be a short program before the walk starts. This event is to support the service and veteran’s families who have lost a member to suicide.
To wrap up February Sleigh and Cutter events on Feb. 29 the Miss Waseca County Sleigh and Cutter and Miss South Central pageants will take place.
The pageants will be in the Central School Auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m.