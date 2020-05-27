Waseca Junior and Senior High School Class of 2020 to hold congratulatory parade

A congratulatory parade will be held in honor of the Waseca Junior and Senior High School class of 2020 on Sunday, May 31 from 4-6 p.m. (Please enter parade before 5:45 p.m.) The recorded Commencement will be posted on the school website and social media beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Graduates will be lined up socially distanced in alphabetical order with name signs on the east side of the building. They will follow the route beginning at on 22nd Ave. NW. No one is allowed outside of a car except the graduates and supervisors.
Listen to the ceremony on KOWZ Radio - Tune in to 1170 AM (strongest signal) or 106.3 FM at 4 p.m. while participating in the parade or Stream from the website at http://theradiotrain.com/