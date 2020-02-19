Waseca City Council and Mayor Roy Srp have proclaimed February 22, 2020 as Officer Arik Matson day.
This day was chosen because Matson’s badge number is 222.
The Mayor of Albert Lea also proclaimed February 22, 2020 Officer Arik Matson Day.
The Senate of the State of Minnesota resolved this proclamation to name this day Officer Arik Matson day.
On January 6 Matson was shot in the head in Waseca while responding to a call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood. He was taken to an intensive care unit at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he has been transferred out of to a long-term acute care facility recently.
According to the proclamation Matson is able to talk more clearly, walk with assistance and eat solid foods.
A GoFundMe was set up for Matson and his family following the shooting with just over $199,000 raised of the $250,000 goal.