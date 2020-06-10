Walk through an enchanting fairytale of dancing princesses as part of at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival between 3-7 pm on Wednesday, June 17 in Northeast Park in Waseca.
At this socially-distanced event, pages from the colorful picture book The Twelve Dancing Princesses by Brigette Barrager will be installed along an outdoor path in the park. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced by a creative team led by Marla Medek, which bring the pages alive through props, activities, and surprises.
The Fairytale and Folklore Festival features a who's who of fairytale and folktale authors and illustrators ready to share their stories and craft. Connect to these stories through enhanced story walks, a shadow puppet performance and workshop, book clubs, ukelele sing-a-longs, craft projects, and more.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.