WASECA — Cash Wise will host a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 from at Cash Wise in Waseca.
It will be a fun-filled afternoon that has something to offer for the whole family, store officials say.
There will be a horse wagon ride along with crazy hair, kids paint a mini pumpkin and decorate a cookie for free. Suszi Q and Company face painting will be at the fall festival with a $5 charge per child.
The Waseca Police and Fire Department will be present at the fall festival as well as the Waseca Football Association fundraising by selling food at the food stand.
The local food shelf will also be present accepting non perishable food items and selling items.
There will be hot cider and sampling throughout the store for attendees to try.