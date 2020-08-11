Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators, volunteers, and youth are putting their innovation skills to work as they create alternative experiences to replace 2020 county fairs, including the Waseca County Fair.
On July 10 and 13-18, Waseca County 4-H’ers shared their skills and accomplishments with judges in a modified showcase environment, as necessitated by COVID-19. The annual livestock shows took place in an in-person setting that prioritized safe practices for youth. Static projects were judged in virtual settings. To help safeguard health and safety, the events were not open to the public. Photos and video highlights are available on the Waseca 4-H Facebook page.
“This has been a challenging year for 4-H’ers. We’re truly proud of how they’ve risen to the occasion to help make their showcases happen,” said interim Extension educator Kate Harrington. “We’ve seen some amazing displays of ingenuity from Waseca County 4-H’ers.”
“4-H’s priority is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer A. Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development Associate Dean and State 4-H Director. “We’ve been committed to helping maintain the county fair experience as much as possible, recognizing that possibilities and limitations vary among all of Minnesota’s 87 counties.”
Ninety Waseca County 4-Hers exhibited over 450 entries at the local showcase.
Educator Kate Harrington noted that the events could not have been conducted without the help of families, volunteers and other partners, including the Waseca County Fairboard. “We’re grateful to 4-H supporters for helping us put youth at the center of our alternative fair and creating a memorable, meaningful experience.”