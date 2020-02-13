Waseca SWCD Books

The Waseca SWCD donated Soil Health books to the Waseca-Le Sueur Library with the help of funds from Compeer Financial. Pictured here is Afton Finley, Waseca Le Sueur Library Librarian and Mark Schaetzke, Waseca SWCD District Manager. (Submitted photo)

