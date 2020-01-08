Waseca Junior-High School (copy) (copy)

(County News file photo)

The Waseca High School Drama Department will be performing the one-act play CARL on Saturday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the Performance Arts Center.

Inspired by a true story, CARL tells of a boy’s experience with being teased. Through the moving portrayal of Carl’s life and ultimate suicide, members of the audience are compelled to examine their reactions to people who may be different.

CARL is an original drama written by E. Jack Williams. CARL received the Minnesota ARC of Excellence Community Media Award.

The performance is free to the audience. A free will offering to the family of D.A.R.E. Officer, Arik Matson, will be accepted at the door.

