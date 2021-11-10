Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Nov 12
Santa's Cellar craft sale • 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Gifts and holiday decorations handmade by local crafters and artists.
Pastimes fine arts & crafts sale • 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
Saturday, Nov 13
Tri M Graphics for an Open House and Calendar Unveiling • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri M Graphics, 625 E. Main St., Owatonna. Pick up your free 2022 photo calendar. We hope to have some of the photographers on hand to tell you about their photos. David Williams will provide acoustic music. Steely and Stella, Time-out Teddy and McGruff the Crime Dog will make appearances. There will be physically distanced hand off stations and a number of hands on craft stations where your children can make the craft on site. (These will also be available for take home as well.) We will be handing out stationery to write letters to Santa. We have a special mailbox that goes direct to Santa, and the letters can be dropped off in the mailbox inside the building. Santa may even write the children back!
Santa's Cellar craft sale • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Gifts and holiday decorations handmade by local crafters and artists.
Pastimes fine arts & crafts sale • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church annual bazaar • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 220 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Handmade crafts, collectables, and bake shop.
Main Street Extravaganza • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pizza Cellar, 302 Main Street E., Blooming Prairie. Over 20 shops on main are open with new and exciting holiday shopping. Have Lunch at the Cue Company and taste some wine at J&H.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
LuLaRoe Fundraiser Bingo • 12 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Pay to play for gift certificates of varying amounts so you can choose any style. Certificates will range from $30-$60 for varying games plus there will be a $100 shopping spree blackout. $15 nets a player 11 games of bingo fun. Additional cards for each game are available for $1, or purchase a whole extra packet for $10. Open shopping will begin at 11am and bingo at noon. Ticket sales as well as any additional purchases go toward the cause this month we are raising funds for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters in Owatonna. Please help us spread the word as we do need to meet minimum players to partake in this fun!
Rachel Schroeder live • 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This event is for all ages!
Rachel's Light Open Table fundraiser • 4-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This year's soup dinner will be a drive-up event. Volunteers will greet participants outside and hand them their order. Donations are free will; cash, checks and PayPal will be accepted. There will also be ceramic pottery bowls available for each visitor as a thank you gift.
Let's Smile, Giggle, & Laugh! fundraising event • 6:30 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Let's Smile, Giggle, and Laugh together with comedians John DeBoer (JohnDeBoer.com) and Bryan Miller while raising funds to furnish our dental rooms at Community Pathways. Event will be held at Torey's Restaurant in their banquet room with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Door prizes will also be given away. Social hour will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with the comedians to follow.30.
Mister Peabody live • 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77, 137 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Mister Peabody returns from summer vacation with our debut appearance at the Owatonna Legion.
Sunday, Nov 14
Moonlighters Exchange Club pancake breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Tickets can be purchased from Moonlighters Exchange Club members or online.
Potato pancake supper, bake & craft sale • 3-6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 4532 SE 84th Ave., Claremont. Potato and buttermilk pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce and beverage. Limited dining room seating; carside to-go orders available. Free will donation.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Nov 15
Clinton Falls Township • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov 16
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.