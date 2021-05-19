As someone relatively new to Waseca (my family moved here in 2012), being on the Heritage Preservation Commission has been a great way to learn about the history of my adopted hometown. I joined the HPC in early 2020, right after Waseca’s downtown commercial district was officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The downtown historic district, which spans about seven blocks along State Street (roughly 3rd Ave NE/NW down to the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks), consists of 54 buildings that have been identified as at least 50 years old and representative of the three distinct building periods of Waseca’s history dating back to about 1870.
For May’s Heritage Preservation Month, I wanted to share a project in the works by the HPC is a virtual walking tour of various historic downtown buildings. The idea is to have walking tour signs with QR codes located in the storefront windows or on the exterior of downtown businesses. Visitors would be invited to scan the QR code with their phone and learn more about the building they are standing in front of. Once the code is scanned, they will be redirected to a designated website for the virtual walking tour with a specific page for each building that has been added to the tour. The website would include historical information about each building such as when the building was originally constructed, the various occupants of the building over time, and some architectural details about that building. Much of these details can be found on the application to the National Register of Historic Places, but the tour format makes it easier for the general public to learn the history of the buildings. Finally, thanks to the great digital photos archives of the Waseca County Historical Society, the virtual tour visitor will get to see various photos of each building at different points in its history.
Since I have experience doing historical research from my previous professional life, I offered to take on the task of researching each building for this virtual walking tour. The entire HPC will give final approval before the tour is ready for visitors. We’ve currently completed research on four downtown businesses and plan to have at least six to eight before the virtual tour goes live. The most fun part of this project, which is also what I think our walking tour visitors will most enjoy as well, is looking at photos of each building from different times in Waseca’s history. It’s really cool to see the evolution of each building in addition to seeing the different businesses that occupied the space. To date, we’ve researched Four Seasons Athletics, the Waseca Art Center, the Waseca Music Company and the new Zinnia’s Boutique.
Zinnia’s Boutique (built in 1917 and located at 106 State St. S.) and Waseca Music Company (built in 1885 and located at 111 State St. S.) were interesting in that key design features were preserved on the building’s exterior despite multiple occupants. The sculptural heads of a pig and cow are easily noticeable above the entrance on the brick facade of the Zinnia’s building. This makes sense as the building was originally constructed to be a meat market. However, the building was also occupied by a shoe store, an insurance business, a beauty shop, and a bar over the course of its history. It’s really cool to see that such a unique feature was kept despite many owners and different uses for the space. For the Waseca Music Company building, the key feature that has been preserved are the cast iron columns located on either side of the entrance door. Multiple photos, as recent as the mid-1950s, depict a large fabric awning for sun and rain protection that obscures the unique details of these columns, yet the columns have remained a key design element of the building to the present day (while the fabric awnings disappeared at some point). Before becoming the Waseca Music Company in 1965, the building was also used as a furniture store, a meat market, a lunch counter, a shoe store, and a jewelry store.
Four Seasons Athletics and the Waseca Art Center are interesting examples of how their buildings’ designs have changed to better meet the needs of its business occupant. The Waseca Art Center (constructed around 1899 and located at 200 State St. N.) was built as a dry goods store, but it also served as a furniture store before becoming the J.C. Penney’s retail store in 1929. J.C. Penney moved the entrance of the store, which had been located in the corner, to the center of the front facade. The present day entrance is now located to the far left of the front facade. Four Seasons Athletics (built in 1882 and located at 124 State St. N.) originally housed the Bank of Waseca. You can still see a masronry plate at the top of the building that reads “1882 Bank.” This building also had a variety of occupants including M.A. Johnson’s 5-cent to $1 Store, a shoe store, Western Auto, and possibly a hardware store before becoming Four Seasons Athletics in 1976. The building was originally covered in brick on both the front and side elevation, but at some point the front facade was changed to stucco. When looking through old photographs of Waseca’s Main Street (now called State Street), the most identifiable feature for the Four Seasons Athletics building was actually the cast iron fire escape which is still predominantly visible on the side of the building.
These four buildings are just the beginning for a virtual walking tour of historic downtown Waseca. Because it will be virtual, visitors can access the tour at any time of day. In addition, all the information will be online so the information about each building can be viewed from the comfort of your own home. Also, because all the information for each building is online, the details can be easily updated and added to as more resources become available. The HPC can also continue to add buildings to the virtual walking tour. While we plan to begin with about six to eight downtown buildings, eventually we can include all the contributing buildings of our downtown. The HPC hopes residents and visitors of Waseca enjoy learning more about the history of our beautiful downtown.