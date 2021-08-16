Listed below are the 4-H youth who received recognition for their project work at the 2021 Waseca County Fair in the rabbit and poultry shows:
Rabbit show results – Wednesday, July 14
- Grand Champion Overall Purebred Rabbit – Ashley Hagen, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
- Reserve Champion Overall Purebred Rabbit – Brody Gray, Homegrown Explorers
- Grand Champion Overall 4 Class Rabbit – Ashley Hagen, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
- Reserve Champion Overall 4 Class Rabbit – Brody Gray, Homegrown Explorers
- Grand Champion Overall 6 Class Rabbit – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Reserve Champion Overall 6 Class Rabbit – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Grand Champion Doe and Litter – August Bethke, Vista Busy Bees
- Reserve Champion Doe and Litter – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion Market Pen – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Grand Champion Market Rabbit – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Grand Champion 4 Class Junior Buck – Ashley Hagen, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
- Reserve Champion 4 Class Junior Buck – Izley Boerner, Vista Busy Bees
- Grand Champion 4 Class Senior Buck – Brody Gray, Homegrown Explorers
- Reserve Champion 4 Class Senior Buck – Brody Gray, Homegrown Explorers
- Grand Champion 4 Class Junior Doe – KayleeAhna Berg, Janesville Jacks & Jills
- Reserve Champion 4 Class Junior Doe – Ashley Hagen, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
- Grand Champion 4 Class Senior Doe – Addison Kelm, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion 4 Class Senior Doe – Mya Gartner, Riverside Ramblers
- Grand Champion 6 Class Junior Doe – Liah Adams, Janesville Jacks & Jills
- Reserve Champion 6 Class Junior Doe – Ezra Boerner, Vista Busy Bees
- Grand Champion 6 Class Intermediate Doe – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Reserve Champion 6 Class Intermediate Doe – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Grand Champion 6 Class Intermediate Buck – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Reserve Champion 6 Class Intermediate Buck – Karley Hamilton, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion 6 Class Senior Doe – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
- Reserve Champion 6 Class Senior Doe – Joe Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion 6 Class Senior Buck – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion 6 Class Senior Buck – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion Junior Rabbit Interview (Grades 3-5) – Sam Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion Junior Rabbit Interview (Grades 3-5) – Ezra Boerner, Vista Busy Bees
- Grand Champion Senior Rabbit Interview (Grades 6+) – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion Senior Rabbit Interview (Grades 6+) – Joe Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion Junior Rabbit Showmanship – Sam Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion Junior Rabbit Showmanship – August Bethke, Vista Busy Bees
- Grand Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship – Isaac Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship – Karley Hamilton, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion Senior Rabbit Showmanship – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion Senior Rabbit Showmanship – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
Poultry show results – Wednesday, July 14
- Grand Champion Overall Poultry – Mikayla Lewer, Riverside Ramblers
- Reserve Champion Overall Poultry – Jacob Knutson, Homegrown Explorers
- Grand Champion Breeding Chickens – Sam Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams
- Reserve Champion Breeding Chickens – Ted Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams
- Grand Champion Chicken Egg production White egg layers – Jacob Knutson, Homegrown Explorers
- Reserve Champion Chicken Egg production White egg layers – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion Chicken Egg production Brown egg layers – George Roesler, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
- Reserve Champion Chicken Egg production Brown egg layers – Ralph Roesler, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
- Grand Champion Market Chickens – Ben Walechka, Janesville Jacks & Jills
- Reserve Champion Market Chickens – Mikayla Lewer, Riverside Ramblers
- Grand Champion Market Ducks – Mikayla Lewer, Riverside Ramblers
- Reserve Champion Market Ducks – Brennon Hoffman, Riverside Ramblers
- Grand Champion Breeding Ducks – Sam Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams
- Grand Champion Bantam Breeding Ducks – Ted Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams
- Grand Champion Show & Hobby – Joe Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion Junior Poultry Interview (Grades 3-8) – Isaac Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion Junior Poultry Interview (Grades 3-8) – Jacob Knutson, Homegrown Explorers
- Grand Champion Senior Poultry Interview (Grades 9+) – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Reserve Champion Senior Poultry Interview 9Grades 9+) – Theodore Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams
- Grand Champion Junior Poultry Showmanship – Oriana Jewison, Homegrown Explorers
- Reserve Champion Junior Poultry Showmanship – Jacob Knutson, Homegrown Explorers
- Grand Champion Intermediate Poultry Showmanship – Isaac Feldkamp, Clover Clan
- Grand Champion Senior Poultry Showmanship – Ted Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams
- Reserve Champion Senior Poultry Showmanship – Sam Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams