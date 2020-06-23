The UMN Southern Research & Outreach Center (SROC) will hold a Virtual Agronomy Field Tour on Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 1 p.m. This webinar will give participants a look at four current research projects at the SROC and will include a question and answer session for each project. The webinar is free, but participants must pre-register online at https://z.umn.edu/sroc-ag-tour. An email address is required to register, and participants can join the webinar from a computer, tablet or phone.
Research topics covered at the Virtual Agronomy Tour include:
Sulfur fertilization of corn in Southern MN: Sulfur source and time of application interactions — Daniel Kaiser, Extension specialist, nutrient management
Combining 4R Nutrient Management and Ecological Intensification to Advance Corn Production — Jeff Vetsch, SROC Soil Scientist
Corn and soybean weed control: A look at 2020 research plots — Tom Hoverstad, SROC Scientist
Cover Crop Research — a review of results to date — Gregg Johnson, Associate Professor, Agronomy and Plant Genetics
The Virtual Agronomy Tour will be recorded and available for viewing for those who cannot participate in the live webinar. If you would like to view the recording of the webinar, please email eneperma@umn.edu. For more information, visit the SROC website at http://sroc.cfans.umn.edu or call (507) 835-3620.