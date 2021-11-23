Dare to Self Care for Teens
Go ahead and get your relaxation on. Make DIY eye pillows, essential oil mists, affirmation cards, and shower melts on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at Le Center Public Library. Then watch your stress fade away. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby
Assemble a team of up to 4 players to compete in jigsaw puzzle competitions at Montgomery Public Library on Dec. 2, 9, and 16 at 6:30 pm. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize and bragging rights!
Real People, Real History Book Club
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is partnering with Mankato’s YWCA for a new history book club. Join this book club to read, engage in real conversation, and connect across differences to reflect on how powerful stories in history influence our lives today. When appropriate, we hope to incorporate author visits and other speakers. December’s book club selection is Soldier’s Heart by Gary Paulsen. The book club will meet at Le Sueur Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. and at Waseca Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at your local library.