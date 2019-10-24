One of the best loved hymns in the English language is John Newton’s “Amazing Grace,” published in 1779. As he wrote these words, Newton considered his life and concluded that the love which God showed in redeeming him was indeed wonderful and marvelous. In his own eyes, his sins were atrocious, and thus God’s love amazing.
The apostle Paul could have written that hymn. The words describe how he, too, felt about God’s love in view of the horrendous burden of his sins. Paul had written to Timothy: “Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners — of whom I am the worst” (1 Timothy 1:15). God had worked out the salvation of this the “worst” of sinners. In view of that, Paul could do no less than be ready to suffer without shame to the point of death. Amazing love produces amazing responses!
Do we know that amazing love in our lives? God has indeed worked out salvation for each of us also. We all need the same salvation Paul craved, no matter if we are the “worst” of sinners or not. The existence of sin in our lives, not the measure of it, determines that the grace or love needed to overcome it is “amazing.” The spread between our single “smallest” sin and God’s holiness is so great that amazing love is necessary to wash it away.
Paul writes in 2 Timothy 1:9-11: “This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time, but it has now been revealed through the appearing of our Savior, Christ Jesus, who has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel. And of this gospel I was appointed a herald and an apostle and a teacher”.
Here Paul outlines that love for us. He tells about its story, its power, and its message. The story reaches back to the beginning of time. Before any of us were born, God planned that his Son should save us. The stories of Jesus’ incarnation, life, death, and resurrection tell how he worked it out. The result was that Jesus overpowered death and made true life possible for us now and eternal life in heaven The power of sin, which robbed us of immortality, has been defeated. Paul’s message, then, is a message meant for us: grace, truly amazing grace, surrounds us. Believe it!
“Amazing grace – how sweet the sound – That saved a wretch like me!
I once was lost but now am found, Was blind but now I see.
The Lord has promised good to me; His Word my hope secures.
He will my shield and portion be As long as life endures.”
Amen.