Heartland Hospice has announced the opening of a new agency in Mankato, Minnesota. The agency will serve Blue Earth, Faribault, Le Sueur and Waseca counties and is dedicated to providing compassionate hospice care in the South Central Minnesota area.

“The opening of the Mankato agency allows us to further expand our patient outreach in Minnesota,” said Darlene Feltes, Administrator. “We are honored for the opportunity to provide support and comforting and compassionate care to families in the South Central Minnesota communities.”

