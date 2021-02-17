The Minnesota School Boards Association has set Feb. 22–26 as School Board Recognition Week in Minnesota as a time to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in the community. The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district is joining all public school districts across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Week to honor local board members for their commitment to the JWP community and its children.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community. Our school board members are passionate about fulfilling our district's promise of providing a supportive environment where unique learning experiences empower all for their chosen life adventure,” Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said. “They make the decisions to support our students, staff and community while being fiscal stewards.”
“School board members give the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton citizens a voice in education decision making." Stumpf continued. "Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in February, their contribution is a year-round commitment."
The members serving the district and their years of service include Tim Oelke for 13 years, Tim Johnson for 11 years, Laura Seys for nine years, Kendra Hoehn for five years, Katie Cahill for five years, Tim Burke for three years, and Scott Kaminski for one year.