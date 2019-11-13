Elysian, Janesville, Pemberton, Waldorf and Waterville lost power Saturday, November 9 around 9 p.m.
The power went out simultaneously for the five towns due to transmission line issues.
There were a total of 2,943 Xcel Energy customers without power.
Janesville was without power for about 10 minutes but was back up quickly due to the town having a power plant that can generate enough power to run the town. A person on call is brought in to turn the power plant on for residents. The other four towns were out of power for just under three hours.
The outage caused many businesses to close early along with residents being without power.