For the seventh straight year, Greater Mankato Area United Way has reached its campaign goal to fulfill the funding needs of its 59 partner programs throughout the region.
On January 14, Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus and 2022 volunteer Campaign Chair Melanie VanRoekel of United Prairie Bank announced the 2022 Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign has reached $2,060,000.
The campaign will continue as dollars are still coming in and many needs remain. Funds above the campaign goal will go toward improving more lives of those in need in our region.
“This year, we saw the continued escalation of needs as the effects of COVID intensified,” Kaus said. “The generosity of our community ensured we could provide this essential funding to keep our region strong and balanced as we responded to growing needs. Our work is made possible by individual and corporate givers, matching gifts, partner agencies, volunteers, in-kind donors and many other supporters.”
Kaus credited the region’s history of support as Greater Mankato Area United Way celebrated its 90th anniversary year during the campaign.
“Since 1931, the core tenets of Greater Mankato Area United Way have remained the same as we focus on improving lives through citizen-led initiatives, impactful partner agencies and a community-led review process,” Kaus said. “Time and again, our region has stepped up to support individuals and families in need.”
Greater Mankato Area United Way serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. In 2022, Greater Mankato Area United Way is supporting 59 programs within 40 agencies that were approved through last year’s application process. These programs serve more than 51,000 people annually through the impact areas of Basic Needs, Health and Education. Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way website for the full list.
Agencies must apply for United Way funding each year and undergo a thorough review process. The vetting process is carried out by impact teams made up of more than 80 community volunteers who make final funding recommendations to the Greater Mankato Area United Way Board of Directors. For more information on the review process, contact Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad at ElizabethH@mankatounitedway.org.
Greater Mankato Area United Way will continue its year-round work of convening the community around important issues, supporting its partner programs, and connecting people and organizations to resources.