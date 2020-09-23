Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) recently approved 22 grants through its Small Town Grant: COVID-19 Response program totaling $192,500 to support towns of 10,000 or less in SMIF’s 20-county region. Local recipients include:
• $10,000 to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District for Personal Protective Equipment, a part-time Health Aide to assist with COVID communications and health concerns, a backpack program for student weekend meals and snack cart funding for students as a result of extended lunch times to accommodate physical distancing.
• $5,000 to Jobs Plus Incorporated in Waseca County, which provides day and employment supports to individuals with disabilities, for Personal Protective Equipment and cleaning equipment to ensure the health and safety of these individuals.
• $10,000 to Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library for technology including internet hotspots for patrons who do not have access to those services but rely on the internet to work from home, do distance learning or have virtual medical visits.
The Small Town Grant program was launched in 2017 to support smaller communities which often lack sufficient financial resources to help them grow and address challenges. Since then, SMIF has supported 43 towns, and a wide variety of initiatives, through the grant.
This year, the grant program was entirely focused on responding to the needs that have emerged or increased as a result of the pandemic. Funding requests addressed issues including technology needs for equitable distance learning, support for food shelves due to increased demand and programs that assist businesses experiencing financial hardship.
“We are honored to be able to support the most immediate needs of some of our smallest communities during this health and economic crisis,” said SMIF President and CEO Tim Penny. “We hope this funding will have a lasting impact in these towns, long after the pandemic is over.”
In addition to this program, SMIF has been providing direct support to entrepreneurs, early childhood professionals and communities through the crisis, nearing $11 million in impact with the support of many partners. For more information, visit smifoundation.org/covid-19.
The Small Town Grant: COVID-19 Response Grants are made possible with support from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation Fund at the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation.