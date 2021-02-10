Jon and Audrey Weiske will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Congratulation card wishes may be sent to 530 S. Broadway Avenue, New Richland, Minnesota, 56072.
