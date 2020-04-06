Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System announces Spring Author Series. All events will be live via Zoom. Register at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration.
Author Peter Geye will open the series, speaking about his upcoming book "Northernmost" on Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
“We might as well give Peter Geye the Nobel Prize for winter, or declare him the poet laureate of snow. A beautiful, big-hearted, triumphant novel.” –Nathan Hill, author of The Nix, on Northernmost
World-renown expert on fairytales, Jack Zipes, will speak on Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. He will talk about his books, the meaning of fairytales, and the Grimms.
On Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m., Emmy award-winning Seinfeld writer and New York Times bestselling author Matt Goldman will share his book "The Shallows," a thrilling page turner featuring his signature pacing, humor and richly drawn characters.
Wrapping up the series will be Mary Logue, who will speak on Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m. From the famine-stricken city of Galway, to the mansions of St. Paul’s Summit Avenue, to the hustle of boomtown Deadwood, Logue’s new thriller conjures the romance and perils of a young immigrant surviving by her wits and grace in 19th-century America.
This series is free and open to the public, but will require registration. Register at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration.