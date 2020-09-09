The Great Fall Book Preview
Join Waseca Public Library staff for a preview of fall’s new and upcoming adult books online via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. Panelists will present intriguing new titles and introduce new authors and attendees get first dibs on the new books. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.
Fairytale and Folklore Festival Storytellers Box
Try out 7 storyteller crafts and activities sure to light up kids’ imagination and bring to life tales uniquely their own. The kit comes in a beautiful storytellers box, with instructions, supplies, and charming extras.
The Storytellers Box encourages creativity, literacy, and learning through craft and storytelling projects. Geared for ages 8+, the kit is perfect for quality family time without all the planning. Featuring fairy jars and doors, dragon eggs, magical leaves, washi tape fairyland, pouches, wands, and writing prompts.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the box at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall. Good while supplies last.
If anyone has questions about how to create the projects, library staff will be available for an online help session on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Mini Masterpieces Grab-and-Go Kit
Participants can channel their inner Van Gogh to reproduce a famous painting on a tiny canvas. Don’t worry about perfection—this canvas is too tiny for that. This activity is geared for teens and adults.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall. Good while supplies last.