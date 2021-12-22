On December 4, 2021 Tuscan Masonic Lodge #77 held its annual Christmas open house, We began at 11 a.m. and tried to end by 3 p.m.
An excellent open house. We had 100 or more of men, women and children. The lodge had a craft center for the children to draw, paint and enjoy the day. Tours were held during the day. We had 20 tours. The tours started with 4 citizens and at times grew to 8 or more.
The lodge provided coffee, sodas and cookies and enjoyed by all attending the open house.
Over all the open house was a huge success. Several attendees were not aware the building was the Masonic Lodge. The building is either 124 or 134 years old.
On December 5, 2021 Eastern Star #34 held its annual french toast breakfast. The time was from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The breakfast started slow then the crowds came in force. The Eastern Star ladies were quite busy cooking, serving, etc throughout the morning.
All attendees enjoyed the breakfast and, yes, a tour of the building.
Several Masons assisted the Eastern Star members with the cooking, etc. I gave 10 tours of the building. The tours started with 4 and sometimes grew to 8 or more. The french toast breakfast was a big success and was the largest crowd to date.
The Masons and Eastern Star had a very successful weekend.