To avoid construction work zones, the Waseca Police Department has provided an alternate school route to the public for parents of children who normally walk to Hartley Elementary. This includes a one-block detour for children who will have to cross at Sixth Avenue instead of Seventh Avenue and North State.
Crossing guards will be posted at Sixth Avenue and North State Street, as well as Seventh Avenue Northwest and Second Street Northwest.
When school begins, crossing guards will still be posted at 22nd Avenue and North State Street. However, once the new crossing signals are in place in front of Waseca High School, these crossing guards will move to that location.
The Waseca Police Department said in the statement that it “feels it would be much safer for everyone if there were crossing guards at this location, since the other two crossings are controlled by stop lights. The new crossing should be in place sometime in September. We urge students to not use this crossing area in front of the school until the new crossing signals are in place.”
The crossing guard on East Elm and Eighth Avenue will not be replaced. At the end of last year, no students were being crossed at that intersection.