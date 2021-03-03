Weather permitting, the preliminary work of tree trimming and removal along Highway 60 from Highway 14 to Highway 13 (through Madison Lake and Elysian) will begin March 4 followed by two stages of construction in 2021. The tree removal will have little to no impact on travel, however motorists are advised to watch for workers and equipment on the shoulder. The construction, which may begin as early as April, will require traffic to be detoured.
The tree removal sites are randomly located throughout the project with two areas of focus around Blue Earth County Road 44 and Le Sueur County Road 11. The work needs to be done early in the year to prevent protected bats from making their homes in the trees.
MnDOT officials have been working closely with the cities of Madison Lake and Elysian over the past few years to prepare for the project that includes:
• Pavement improvements throughout the 17-mile corridor, including reclaiming pavement and resurface and reconstruction through Madison Lake
• Update pedestrian ramps to meet ADA requirements
• Remove and replace sections of poor sidewalk and curb and gutter.
• Turn lanes & access modifications
• County Road lighting
• Upgrade infrastructure in Madison Lake
Detour maps and more project information can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60madisonlake/. Interested persons can also sign up for email updates at this site.