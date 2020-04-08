Elysian Auto Service is holding a teddy bear hunt around Elysian.
Teddy bears have been hidden in the windows of Elysian businesses. Those who find the bears should post a photo on Facebook of the teddy bear hunters and comment the number of teddy bears located for a chance to win.
This contest will last for two weeks, starting Tuesday, April 7 with the winners announced on Wednesday, April 22.
A total of eight winners will receive a $50 gift certificate to a business impacted by COVID-19 such as Ellie Gail’s Bakery, Deli and Catering, Fisher’s Corner Bar, The Knotty Bar and Grill, Tuckers Tavern or an Elysian business of the winners choice.
All of the gift certificates were donated by other local Elysian businesses.
For more information check out the Elysian Auto Service Facebook page.