The Waseca Art Center is currently accepting applications for two $500 scholarships it is offering this year. The second available scholarship was recently included by the Waseca Arts Council for students living in Waseca County - a scholarship the organization has been offering since 1996.
Students who qualify must be Waseca County residents, be graduating seniors from JWP., NRHEG, Waseca or another accredited school, and plan to major in an art related area (visual arts: painting, sculpture, photography, etc.; architecture; music; theater; design; literature/poetry) for the purpose of attaining a career in that field of the arts. There is no grade point average or financial need requirement. All applicants must be accepted at an accredited college to attain a four-year education for the purpose of attaining a degree. A portfolio, video or audio file must be submitted for review with each scholarship application, which is available to download at www.wasecaartcenter.org. Finalists will be invited for a personal interview with the selection committee. These awards may be withheld if a suitable candidate is not identified. Deadline to apply is Thursday, March 25.