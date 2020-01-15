WASECA — Pre-sale boys basketball tickets are on sale now at the Waseca Junior/Senior High School office.
Tickets are for the Waseca Bluejay boys varsity basketball team vs. Minnehaha Academy Redhawks on Saturday, Jan. 25.
There will be a JV game at 6 p.m. and a varsity basketball game at 7:30 p.m. that evening with gates opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets will be limited to the first 1,000 people and can be purchased Thursday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Adult tickets are seven dollars each and senior citizens and students are four dollars each.
For those fans who have a pass card may obtain a ticket free of charge but still need to obtain a ticket prior to the game. Each Pass Card must be present to receive a ticket.
Pre-sale ticket holders please enter through the South U-drive Door #S7 or the
West side Door (Staff Parking Lot) #W14.
Tickets are non-refundable and not replaceable. There will be no reserved seating or placing of blankets, chairs or other objects. All unattended items will be removed from the stands according to the information from the school.