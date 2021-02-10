Spy Kids Grab-and-Go Pack
This activity pack includes a spy master’s basic tools that will help kids with codebreaking and code making messages, peeking around corners, capturing fingerprints, and disguising themselves. Geared for ages 7-12.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Teen Photo Bucket List
Teens can spark their creativity with Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s teen photo bucket list. Geared for ages 13-18.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Teen Book Club
Teens will discuss "Truly Devious" by Maureen Johnson at the Waseca Library's Teen Book Club meeting held at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16 via Zoom. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.